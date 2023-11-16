5 best early Black Friday camera deals you can snag right now!
You can score huge savings right now on cameras.
If you want to beat the Black Friday rush and snag the content creator in your life an excellent do-everything camera with 4K capabilities or help them move up to the next level with a pro-grade camera, now is the time.
The best camera deals of the season are here, with end-of-year savings on photo gear. You've come to the right place if you're a budding or pro photographer looking for the best price on a new camera. To help you save on your investment, we're hand-selecting today's best camera deals and sharing them below.
Some tremendous early Black Friday Deals on some of our favorite cameras are starting to bubble up. Right now you can get a Sony ZV-1 for $648 from Amazon. Down from $749, this matches the lowest price ever for this popular vlogger camera.
Top 5 camera deals happening now
Sony ZV-1 Content Creator Camera:
$749 $648 @ Amazon
Save $101 on this Sony ZV-1 has been a vlogging and content creator favorite for a few years now, and it remains so. It features a 20.1MP stacked illuminated sensor, a 3-inch articulating display, fast autofocus, excellent in-body stabilization, and the ability to shoot 4K HDR video and live stream.
Price check: $649 @ Best Buy
Nikon Z 30 Camera Kit with 16-50mm Lens:
$849 $699 @ Best Buy
The Nikon Z30 features a 20.9MP APSC CMOS sensor, 4K video at 30fps, and this kit adds in a 16-50mm lens to give content creators plenty of options and room to grow. It comes with a flip-out touchscreen selfie monitor, a built-in stereo microphone with adjustable sensitivity, a red REC light, and a smartphone app for controlling the camera with a compatible phone.
Canon EOS R50 18-45mm kit:
$799 $749 @ Best Buy
Save $50 on this Canon EOS R50 with a 24.2MP CMOS (APS-C) sensor and DIGIC X processor. It can shoot 4K uncropped movies with Dual Pixel CMOS AF II at up to 30 fps oversampled from 6K and Full HD High-frame rate movies at up to 120 fps. This EOS also comes with a Canon flip-out touch display.
Panasonic LUMIX S5II Full Frame Mirrorless Camera kit with 20-60mm lens:
$2,299 $1,999 @Best Buy
Save $300! You can snag this pro-level Panasonic Lumix S5 II Full Frame camera at this great price and get a Lumix 20-60mm lens. It has a 24.2MP full-frame sensor capable of filming videos at 4K 60 and up to 180fps in 1080p for crisp, super slow motion. You will also enjoy the Lumix industry-leading Phase Autofocus and object tracking.
Price check: $1,998 @ Amazon
Sony Alpha 6100 Mirrorless Camera:
$849 $699 @ Best Buy
Save $150 on the Sony Alpha 6100 a nearly legendary vlogger and content creator camera that features a 24.2MP sensor for excellent images and video. With excellent autofocus and real-time object tracking, your subjects look sharp. Adding that to 4K video capabilities, it's a win at this price.
