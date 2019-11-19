Early Black Friday deal: New MacBook Air now just $889

The new MacBook Air has a sleek design and delivers solid overall performance. For a limited time, Rakuten has it on sale at its lowest price ever, which makes this deal one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen.

Currently, you can get the 2019 model Apple MacBook Air for $889 via coupon "AVE151B" from Rakuten. Traditionally priced at $1099, that's $210 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration. By comparison, it's $110 cheaper than Amazon's price.

This MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), a 1.6 GHZ Core i5 CPU, an 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD.

The Macbook Air is among the best laptops you can own. It's compact size makes it a great every day carry laptop for the boardroom and the classroom. It's one of the best laptops for college students.

In our MacBook Air review, we liked its crisp, high-res screen, strong sound, and best of all, no bloatware. Although it only packs USB-C ports, we gave it an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars.

At 2.8 pounds and 0.2~0.6 inches thick, the 13-inch MacBook Air is a little heavier than the Dell XPS 13 (2.7 pounds; 0.3~0.46 inches) and the HP Spectre x360 (2.8 pounds; 0.6 inches). It's also lighter than the new 13-inch MacBook Pro (3 pounds; 0.6 inches).

During real world testing, it handle demanding multitasking. We opened 12 Chrome tabs open and streamed a 1080p video on YouTube and not once did it stutter. Even when we launched Slack, Things, and Bear text editor productivity apps simultaneously, the MacBook Air didn't slow down.

So if you're due for a PC upgrade, now's the time to get off the fence and snag yourself a MacBook for the cheap.

