VR Black Friday deal: The excellent Oculus Rift S is $50 off

Black Friday deals are going strong, and now you can pick up the Oculus Rift S for $50 off on Microsoft's website. For just $350, you can get an entire VR entertainment system in the palm of your hands.

Oculus Rift S: was $400, now $350

The Oculus Rift S is one of the top VR headsets currently available right now. And for just $350, it's nearly the price of a console, which might be the cheapest a full-fledged VR headset has been.View Deal

We are currently reviewing the Oculus Rift S and so far we love the sleek design, immersive display and the fact that you don't need an external sensor to track your movements.

You'll need one of the best VR-ready gaming laptops with a Mini DisplayPort to run the Oculus Rift S on max settings. But you can get by on lower specs, like an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU (although the GTX 1060 GPU is recommended).

