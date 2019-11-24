This Sony WH-1000XM3 deal is too good for music lovers to pass up

One of the best pairs of wireless noise-canceling headphones is now on sale during the lead-up to Black Friday. For a limited time, Amazon is selling the outstanding Sony WH-1000XM3 for just $278, or $72 off.

These super-popular headphones rarely go on sale, especially at such a steep discount. There is even a listing that bundles in Extra Bass earbuds and a USB Bluetooth adapter for the same price.

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones: was $349 now $278

These premium can are some of the best wireless noise-canceling headphones on the market. With effective NC, great sound quality and long battery life, they tick all the right boxes. View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 (with earbuds): was $349 now $278

This deal gets you the excellent WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones along with Extra Bass earbuds and a Bluetooth dongle for the same low price. View Deal

In our sister site Tom's Guide's WH-1000XM3 review, the headphones were given a glowing 4.5-star rating and praised for offering class-leading sound, effective noise cancellation and long battery life. They are also supremely comfortable and can be customized using the Sony Connect app.

On a personal level, I own the Sony WH-1000XM3 and are really happy with them. The sound quality is great for all sorts of music genres and I've had no problems wearing them for hours on end, both at work and during travel.

