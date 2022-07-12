The futuristic-looking Sony LinkBuds are down to $148 for Prime Day

Open wireless earbuds are a new category in the true wireless space that’s progressively growing. The Sony LinkBuds currently stand as the most compelling option, and if you’re curious about whether this new style of bud is worth owning, we have a Prime Day deal that might entice you to pick up a pair.

Right now, the Sony LinkBuds are selling for $148 (opens in new tab) on Amazon. This is a $30 discount. These buds join several Sony models as part of the best Prime Day headphone deals we’ve seen so far.

(opens in new tab) Sony LinkBuds: was $178 now $148 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $30 on the eye-catching Sony LinkBuds wireless earbuds. They come with a micro design that sits flush on the ear and several high-end Sony features (e.g., equalizer, spatial audio). Specs alone make the LinkBuds worth a look.

The LinkBuds have a unique open-ear design to hear music and what's happening around you simultaneously without blocking your ear canals. A full charge gets you 5.5 hours of listening time, IPX4 certification makes the buds sweat/water resistant, and compatibility with the Sony Headphones Connect App extends functionality.

Our Sony LinkBuds review praised the model for taking a “huge step forward for how we control earbuds.” The all-new Wide Area Tap feature lets you activate the controls by tapping your finger to your cheek near the buds, detecting the vibrations, then executing intended commands with precision. Sony also added some of their smart features into the mix: Adaptive Volume Control increases sound when picking up on loud ambient noises and Speak-to-Chat pauses music when hearing the user’s voice.

Bear in mind that the design doesn’t allow for music to be heard fully, though if you’re in quiet settings, the LinkBuds can produce satisfying sound. The 12mm ring driver with high-power neodymium magnets produces great frequency range, while technologies like Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) upscale lossy audio and 360 Reality Audio creates a compelling 3D soundscape for select tracks.

Something else we’re fond of is the compact charging case. Not only it is small enough to store in any denim pocket, but it supports fast charging (10 minutes = 1.5 hours of playtime) and holds up to 17.5 hours when fully charged.

The Sony LinkBuds are not for everyone, but if you’re someone that values design, special features, and transparency, they’re a great value at this price.

Prime Day 2022 is here and we're keeping tabs on all the best deals at Amazon and other retailers. Here is our Prime Day 2022 hub for the best discounts on today's must-have tech.