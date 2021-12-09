Trending

Surface Pro 7 Plus with keyboard bundle drops to $799 — lowest price of the year

Save big on the Surface Pro 7 Plus with keyboard

Surface Pro 7 Plus with keyboard and mouse
Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 Plus is one of the best iPad Pro alternatives you can get. And with the Surface Type Cover keyboard, it holds its own against today's best laptops

Currently, Best Buy has the Surface Pro 7 Plus w/ Type Cover Keyboard on sale for $799. Normally, it retails for $1,029, so that amounts to $230 in savings. It's the biggest markdown we've seen for this 2-in-1 tablet and one of the Surface deals of the year.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus w/ Type Cover: was $1,029 now $799 @ Best Buy

At $230 off, the Surface Pro 7 Plus with Type Cover Bundle is at its lowest price yet. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of fast SSD storage.

The Surface Pro 7+ is one of the best tablets for business professionals or anyone else looking for a versatile 2-in-1. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. And for video conferencing, its 5MP front-facing camera is one of the better webcams we've seen on a tablet or laptop.

In our Surface Pro 7 Plus review, we liked its bright, vivid display and fast CPU and graphics performance. We also appreciate its swappable SSD and fanless chassis. We gave the Surface Pro 7 Plus an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars. 

In one test, our reviewer launched 20 Google Chrome tabs, a few Edge windows, a handful of 1080p YouTube videos, and a Champions League match on Paramount+. The Surface Pro 7 Plus didn't stutter or lag. 

On the Geekbench 5.3 overall performance test, the Surface Pro 7+ notched a score of 4,825. This beats the premium laptop average (4,160), the Surface Pro X (3,077, Microsoft SQ2) and Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable (4,778, Core i5-1130G7). 

With a weight of 1.8 pounds and 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.3-inches dimensions-wise, the Surface Pro 7+ on par with the ThinkPad X12 Detachable (1.7 pounds, 0.3 inches) and Surface Pro X (1.7 pounds, 0.3 inches). 

Now $230 off, the Surface Pro 7 Plus is a wise choice if you're looking for the best tablet for productivity. 

Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  