Sony WHXB900N drops to $118 in epic Prime Day noise cancelling headphones deal

This is a jaw-dropping Prime Day noise-cancelling headphones deal you don't want to miss! The Sony WH-XB900N headphones are now $130 off its original price, bringing it down to a sweet-sounding $118 on Amazon.

Sony WH-XB900N noise-cancelling headphones are a cheaper alternative to the new Sony WH-1000XM4s. They provide signature Sony sound with Extra Bass, advance noise-cancellation and up to 30 hours of battery life.

Prime Day noise-cancelling headphone deal: Sony WH-XB900N headphones

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WH-XB900N: was $248 now $118 @ Amazon

You can save $100 on the Sony WH-XB900N wireless noise-cancelling headphones at Amazon. These over-ear headphones feature Sony Extra Bass sound, advanced noise-cancelling, a built in mic, on-ear controls and up to 30 hours of battery life.View Deal

The Sony WH-XB900Ns are one of the best wireless noise cancelling headphones to buy, and now you can get it for an incredible price of $118 on Amazon! That is a $130 drop from its original price of $248.

They feature 40mm drivers, Extra Bass, a built-in mic, on-ear controls and advanced digital noise-cancelling. With Bluetooth/NFC wireless connectivity and up to 30 hours of battery life per charge, the WH-XB900Ns offer wireless freedom and all-day private listening.

Design-wise, the Sony WH-XB900Ns feature an over-ear, premium design similar to its $350 sibling, the Sony WH-1000XM4s. Their durable hard plastic construction is complemented by cozy leather-like ear-pads and a matching cushioned adjustable headband.

Like all Sony headphones, the WH-XB900Ns work with the free Sony Headphones app for Android and iOS. This optional companion app lets you manage what's playing, adjust the sound to your liking via EQ settings, and activate Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa hands-free voice control.

If audio quality, booming bass, and effective noise-cancelling are priority, the WH-XB900Ns are a smart buy.

Prime Day ends June 22 so be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts.