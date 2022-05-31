Sony Vaio FE15 11th gen Intel Core i5 laptop gets $270 price cut

Today's after Memorial Day sales feature excellent discounts on laptops for every use case. So if you're on the hunt for a new notebook PC, here's your second chance to save.

Big box retailer Walmart continues to offer the Sony Vaio FE15 Laptop for $629 (opens in new tab). It typically retails for $899, so you’re saving $270. This is the lowest price we’ve tracked for this laptop and one of the best Memorial Day deals still available.

(opens in new tab) Sony Vaio FE15 Laptop: was $899 now $629 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $270 on the Sony Vaio FE15 laptop with THX Spatial Audio stereo sound. It packs a 15.6 inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. This hardware configuration makes it ideal for college students and business pros looking for a multitasking machine.

It packs a 15.6 inch (1920 x 1080) narrow-bezel display for a distraction-free viewing experience. Powering the laptop is an 11th gen 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor and 16GB of RAM. This hardware combo gives you plenty of power for multitasking, image editing and light gaming. Rounding out its specs are Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB solid state drive for storing important files.

While we didn't test this exact laptop, Sony Vaio FE reviews at Walmart rate it 5 out of 5 stars. One happy owner proclaims it's the best laptop they've ever owned. Another customer bought one as a gift for his wife and plans to pick up a second one for himself.

In our review of its sibling, the Sony Vaio SX14, we praise its sophisticated, lightweight design, great performance, and battery life. Although we thought the laptop's sound could be better, we expect the Sony Vaio FE's THX Spatial Audio to fix that. It enhances stereo and surround sound which ensures an enveloping 3D soundscape. You'll enjoy an immersive audio experience whether you're streaming movies, TV shows, music or playing video games.

Connectivity-wise, the Sony Vaio FE15 affords you a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.1 ports and a USB 2.0 port. At 3.9 pounds and 14.1 x 9.4 x 0.78 inches dimensions-wise, the Vaio FE15 is a fairly light 15 inch laptop. It's lighter than the Dell XPS 15 OLED (4.3 pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7 inches) and Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 (5.3 pounds, 14.7 x 8.8 x 0.9 inches).