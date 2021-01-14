Don’t miss it! Get 50% off Sony noise-cancelling headphones at Amazon

When it comes to high-quality noise-cancelling headphones, Sony is a name you always find on lists of the best options. And while their WHCH710N model is relatively unknown compared to the $350 WH-1000XM4s, they bring big sound and comfort at an amazing price.

Right now at Amazon, you can grab a pair for just $98 — that’s $101.99 off!

Sony WHCH710N headphones: was $199.99, now $98 @ Amazon

At just under a hundred bucks, these noise-cancelling over-ear headphones are a steal. The 30mm drivers produce a clear sound across the entire frequency range, uninterrupted because of their patented ‘Dual Noise Sensor’ active noise cancellation. View Deal

Look past their cryptic model numbering system and Sony’s WHCH710N headphones are a joy that are made even better by this new low price point. For any wireless over-ear cans to be great, they need to nail three things — sound quality, battery life and comfort.

Sony has nailed all of them, starting at the 30mm dome drivers with a 7-20,000Hz frequency response. This combines with Automatic AI noise cancellation (constantly analyzing the ambient noise around you via two mics and suppressing it by intelligently selecting the best cancellation mode), to produce a thoroughly detailed soundstage that immerses you.

For longevity, the WHCH710Ns can go for up to 35 hours on one charge, which is boosted back up to 100% quickly over USB-C. And the lightweight 218g construction with padding in all the right places and a firm adjustable metal slider for your head size ensures you won’t feel that classic headphone fatigue (they’re not too heavy on your head and they don’t feel like a pincer on your head after a while).