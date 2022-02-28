Score $50 off the Xbox Series S today only in this epic next-gen console deal

It's the Xbox Series S: in stock and discounted!

Xbox Series S restock
The Xbox Series S is $50 off at Woot today only, at $249 that's the lowest we've ever seen the oft-sold out next-gen console. Typically we've only ever seen discounts on a bundled offer, so getting the console alone for $50 off is a steal.

The deal is available today only or until supplies run out, so if you've been in the market for an Xbox Series S this is the time to buy as we still rarely see it in stock, let alone discounted. 

Microsoft Xbox Series S: was $299, now $249 @ Woot
Pick up the console and a controller for a great price. This next-gen system is optimized for 1440p gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. We recommend you grab it while it's still in stock.  

Microsoft’s low-cost disc-free alternative of the Xbox Series X packs a 3.6-GHz AMD Zen 2-based processor with 10GB of RAM, a 4-teraflop AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 20 compute units and 512GB of storage. 

Our own Jason England wrote about how much he loves his Xbox Series S after one year with the console, and if you enjoy older games you can follow his guide on transforming it into one of the best emulators you can get.

So, what are you waiting for? This is the perfect time to snag a Series S for the lowest price we've ever seen. Don't Wait!

