Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 now $200 off in flash deal

Although the release date of the Galaxy Watch 4 is imminent, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 is still an excellent Apple Watch Series 6 alternative. And if you're quick, you can own one for a rock-bottom price.

For a limited time, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm/GPS/Unlocked LTE) is on sale for $279.99 at Woot. That's $200 off its $480 list price and the lowest price we've seen yet for this GPS smartwatch.

Now $200 off, the LTE/GPS Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is at its lowest price yet. Get call, text, and other phone notifications right on your wrist. The Galaxy Watch 3 is military-grade tough, water-resistant and features an ECG sensor and advanced health monitoring. You can also unlock your laptop or tablet with the Galaxy Watch 3, eliminating the need for a password or PIN.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 is one of the best GPS/LTE smartwatches around. The watch in this deal features a 45mm 360 x 360 Super AMOLED screen, 1.15-GHz Exynos 9110 dual-core CPU, Tizen OS 5.5 firmware, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. It's also water-resistant and built to military standards.

Besides displaying call, text, and app notifications on your wrist, the Galaxy Watch 3 is also a fitness tracker. It has a built-in ECG sensor, and provides advanced health monitoring to help you manage your stress levels and sleep better.

One of the coolest features of the Galaxy Watch 3 is that it can instantly unlock your laptop or tablet. The simple twist of its bezel lets you access your device, eliminating the need for a password or PIN. You can enable this convenient Apple Watch-like in Samsung Flow — a companion app available as a free download in Samsung Galaxy Apps, Google Play Store, and Microsoft Store.

Simply put, the Galaxy Watch 3 is a solid buy if you're looking for a smartwatch under $300. Woot deals are only as good as stock permits, so be sure to grab it before it sells out.