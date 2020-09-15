Apple unveils Apple Watch Series 6 and more affordable Apple Watch SE

Apple has taken the wraps off its new Apple Watch Series 6 at today's event with a collection of new colors and blood monitoring along with internal updates to deliver performance improvements.

In addition, the Apple Watch SE was revealed, the rumored affordable new Apple Watch will seek to do for the Apple Watch line what the iPhone SE did for the iPhone with a cheaper entry point while still delivering most of the Apple Watch experience.

Here's a look at everything new with the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE.

Apple Watch Series 6 colors

Apple Watch has introduced new colors including blue aluminum, graphite and for the first time a Product Red edition.

Apple Watch Series 6 Blood Oxygen Monitoring

(Image credit: Apple)

Exclusive to the Apple Watch Series 6 is blood oxygen monitoring for the first time that can be used for both fitness and general health monitoring alongside the existing health monitoring of the Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch Series 6 uses both red and infrared light in order to measure your blood oxygen levels in about 15 seconds. The feature will also be used in partnership with health networks to contribute data to large-scale studies regarding general cardio health as well as potentially COVID-19 studies.

Apple Watch Series 6 performance

The S6 processor in the Apple Watch Series 6 is based on the A13 chipset and Apple claims it will result in a 20 percent performance boost over the Apple Watch Series 5.

Apple Watch SE

(Image credit: Apple)

Starting at $279 the Apple Watch SE is a more affordable new entry point for Apple Watch customers.

From a design standpoint, the Apple Watch SE closely follows the Apple Watch Series 4 while using internal components similar to last year's Apple Watch Series 5. It's should offer roughly twice the speed seen on the Apple Watch Series 3, which is sticking around as the cheapest entry point into Apple Watch at $199.

Features are on par with the Series 5 with fall detection, waterproof (or at least swimproof) design, sleep tracking, and more.

Bluetooth and cellular Apple Watch SE options will be available to order starting today and shipping Friday.

Developing...