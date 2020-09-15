Trending

Apple One offers Music, TV, Arcade and iCloud for just $15

By

You get almost everything Apple for just $15 per month

Apple One offers Music, TV, Arcade and iCloud for just $15
(Image credit: Apple)

Apple just unveiled a new service that combines Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Arcade and Apple iCloud all for just $15 per month.

However, that's just the individual bundle. There are Family bundles and even Premier bundles that'll get you Apple News and Apple Fitness+. 

Here are how the plans are laid out:

Apple One bundle breakdowns

With the Apple One individual bundle, you get Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Arcade and 50GB of Apple iCloud all for $15 per month. If you want to share with up to six family members, you can pay $20 per month for the same services plus 200GB of iCloud storage.

However, the premium bundle adds Apple News and Apple Fitness+ onto that for $30 per month, which can also be shared with family members as well, as the bundles stack. Additionally, you get 2TB of iCloud storage.

Here's a brief description of all of the services you get as described by Apple Newsroom:

  • Apple Music, with over 70 million songs, thousands of playlists, daily selections from the world’s best music experts, the groundbreaking Apple Music radio, and innovative features like time-synced lyrics.
  • Apple TV+, home to Apple Originals from today’s most imaginative and respected creators. Apple TV+ has already earned over 100 awards recognitions, including 18 Emmy nominations, for its originals — more than any other streaming service in its first 10 months.
  • Apple Arcade, which gives players unlimited access to more than 100 incredibly fun games across iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV, all with no ads or in-app purchases.
  • Apple News+, which provides premium access to leading newspapers and hundreds of magazines.
  • Apple Fitness+, the first fitness experience built for Apple Watch, arriving later this year. Apple Fitness+ intelligently incorporates metrics from Apple Watch for users to visualize right on their iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, offering a first-of-its-kind personalized workout experience. Everyone from beginners to committed exercisers can access studio-style workouts delivered by inspiring world-class trainers and underscored by motivating music from renowned artists.
  • iCloud, which keeps customers’ photos, videos, files, and more safely stored and available across their devices.

Stay tuned for more Apple news as the event goes on.