Philips unveils new 4K gaming monitors with HDMI 2.1 — designed for Xbox Series X

Microsoft's list of "Designed for Xbox" gaming monitors is expanding, as Philips unveiled two new Momentum series displays that boast 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rates and HDMI 2.1 support. Plus, expect Ambiglow lighting for good measure.



After launching the Xbox-certified 55-inch Momentum 559M1RYV, Philips now adds new 27-inch and 32-inch Momentum gaming monitors that have been designed to take full advantage of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The smaller models also come with a more affordable price tag, both being well under the 55-inch model display's $1,599.99 retail price.

According to retailers, the Philips Momentum 279M1RV and Momentum 329M1RV will be priced from £719.99 (around $990) and £899.99 ($1,237), respectively. Both displays are expected to be available globally in November.

(Image credit: Philips)

Thanks to the three HDMI 2.1 ports on both displays, the new Momentum models can support a 120Hz refresh rate in 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160), which is perfect for next-gen consoles such as the Xbox Series X (and also Sony's PS5). What's more, the 279M1RV and 329M1RV offer AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility to reduce screen tearing, flickering and latency.



The gaming monitors also feature Ambiglow lighting which "creates an image-matching halo of light on the rear wall, visually enlarging the screen and giving players a truly immersive experience." The 27-inch and 32-inch displays are also DisplayHDR 600 and DisplayHDR 400 certified, respectively. Plus, the monitors offer

113% NTSC, 124% sRGB, and 111% Adobe RGB color gamut coverage.



You can find out when the Philips Momentum 279M1RV and Momentum 329M1RVare available in stores once they launch over on Philip's listing page. For more of the best monitors on the market, we've got you covered.