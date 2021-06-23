Microsoft reveals HDMI 2.1 gaming monitors designed for Xbox Series X

Microsoft is adding new HDMI 2.1 gaming monitors to its "Designed for Xbox" program, slapping a badge of approval on select displays that take full advantage of the Xbox Series X and Series S.



Partnering with leading brands Acer, Asus, Philips and others, Microsoft will now use a “Gaming Features for Xbox” badge to let gamers know which displays are capable of 4K resolution at 120Hz — sought-after features on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S given the consoles' support for HDMI 2.1 technology.

In the announcement, Microsoft introduced three new "Designed for Xbox" gaming displays that feature HDR, 4K at 120Hz, and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR).



Each of the monitors will be available this summer but no specific dates were revealed. Xbox Series X recently added a 120 FPS boost to 12 games, so these HDMI 2.1 monitors are expected to be in high demand when they do arrive.

Asus Strix Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor XG43UQ

Asus' first HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor will also be among the first to get the Xbox badge. As previously reported, Asus announced its 43-inch ROG Strix XG43UQ but this one is a specific Xbox edition.

(Image credit: Asus)

The monitor will feature 4K resolution, a 1 millisecond moving picture response time (MPRT), 90% DCI-P3 color gamut, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and DisplayHDR 1000 certification. Asus also created a new "Xbox mode" to make the most of the Xbox Series X's power.



The monitor will be available this October; prices will vary by region.

Acer Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor XV282K KV

Acer will also launch an Xbox-specific 28-inch gaming monitor that supports 4K at 120Hz and HDMI 2.1. The XV282K KV Xbox edition gaming monitor boasts a 1ms response time, VESA DisplayHDR 400, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and a built-in KVM switch to move between PCs.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The 28-inch Acer Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor XV282K KV will be priced at $949.99 and is expected to in Fall 2021. Acer also announced its 42.5-inch Acer Predator CG437K S earlier this year with HDMI 2.1 support. This monitor isn't mentioned in the post though Microsoft says it will include more monitors with the Xbox badge in the future.

Philips Momentum 559M1RYV

Philips will also have a Designed for Xbox display in the 55-inch Momentum 559M1RYV. While the monitor offers full support for Xbox Series X and Series S performance, it also comes with a Bowers & Wilkins soundbar.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Momentum display features Ambiglow lighting which "creates an image-matching halo of light on the rear wall, visually enlarging the screen and giving players a truly immersive experience." It will also sport AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, VESA Certified DisplayHDR 1000, and support for HDMI 2.1.



As for pricing and availability, the Philips Momentum 559M1RYV will launch around the globe this summer with a $1,599.99 price tag.



Clearly, these monitors don't come cheap. If you are on the hunt for affordable displays with high refresh rates for gaming, check out the best cheap gaming monitors on the market.