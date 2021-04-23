Asus' first HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor is perfect for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners — here's why

Asus is launching the world's first 43-inch HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor, boasting 4K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate that will take full advantage of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.



While Asus already has a capable monitor with similar specs (check out our Asus ROG Swift PG43UQ review), it's the HDMI 2.1 connectivity that will turn next-gen console owner's heads. While Gigabyte is also expected to bring out its 43-inch Aorus FV43U with HDMI 2.1, Asus is looking to be the first to ship its ROG Strix XG43UQ gaming monitor this May.

(Image credit: Asus)

What is HDMI 2.1?

HDMI 2.1 connectivity is looking to be the new standard for TVs and gaming monitors, and it's an impressive upgrade.



It will be able to support higher video resolutions and with equally higher refresh rates. This includes 8K resolution at 60Hz and 4K resolution at 120Hz. While we're still ages away from it, HDMI 2.1 is even capable of 10K resolution. We'll have to wait a little longer for that to be the norm.



The new connectivity will also supports Dynamic HDR formats, and has an increased bandwidth capability of up to 48Gbps. That's up from HDMI 2.0's 18Gbps. None of this will work unless you also have a HDMI 2.1 cable.



PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S all support HDMI 2.1, which means paring the console with a HDMI 2.1-capable gaming monitor will make full use of their power. This means they will easily be able to deliver 4K resolution at a whopping 120Hz refresh rate in supported games.



The Xbox Series X recently added a 120 FPS boost to 12 games, which makes Asus' ROG Strix XG43UQ gaming monitor a tad more appealing. So, expect 4K at 120 Hz on the latest consoles without chroma subsampling.



As stated on Asus' listing page, the ROG Strix XG43UQ will also support 1920 x 1080 resolution at 120Hz output on PS5 and up to 1440P (2560 x 1440) at 120Hz VRR output on Xbox Series X and Series S.



Asus' gaming monitor also boasts a DCI-P3 90% color gamut that meets DisplayHDR 1000 certification, with peak brightness of 1000 nits. Not something to sneeze at.



The monitor is now available to pre-order, priced at £1,348.99 (around $1,872). Asus has yet to announce the gaming monitor's official price, but it's expected to be similar. It ain't cheap, but if you're looking for something more affordable, check out the best cheap gaming monitors.





(H/T PC Gamer)