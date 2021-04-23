Xbox Series X adds 120 FPS boost to 12 games — here's how to turn it on

Xbox Series X added its 120 FPS boost feature to a dozen Electronic Arts (EA) games, including Battlefield, Titanfall and Star Wars Battlefront. These sweet upgrades come after Microsoft recently boosted several beloved Bethesda titles such as Dishonored and Skyrim.

Early this year, Microsoft announced its commitment to giving existing titles next-generation polish with its new 120 FPS boost feature, and the Redmond-based tech gradually added FPS-boosting upgrades to a slew of older games since mid-February.

The 12 EA games getting an FPS boost

Xbox Director of Programming Lawrence Hryb, also known as Major Nelson, announced via Xbox Wire that 12 EA games now support 120 FPS boost:

Unravel 2

Titanfall 2

Titanfall

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront II

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Battlefield 5

Battlefield 4

Battlefield 1

As of this writing, a total of 23 backward-compatible Xbox games now support the Series X's FPS boost. The cool new feature offers steadier, higher frame rates, which begets smoother visuals and more immersive gameplay. "We partnered closely with developers to enhance the experience while maintaining the game’s original intent," Hryb said.

It's worth noting that while some games run FPS Boost by default, there are some titles that require you to enable it manually. The next section will give you details on how you can turn on FPS boost.

How to enable FPS boost on Xbox Series X

Out of the 23 games that support the Series X's FPS boost, eight do not have the feature enabled by default. This includes Battlefield 1, Battlefield 5, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Star Wars Battlefront 2, Titanfall 2, Unravel 2, Fallout 4 and Fallout 76.

Here's how to enable FPS boost on those games:

Head to "My games and apps" and select your desired game. Go to "Manage game and add-ons." Go to "Compatibility Options," and toggle on "FPS boost" and "Auto HDR." Restart your console.

Make sure your Series X has the latest update installed. If you're a visual learner like myself, here's a video from Major Nelson on how to turn on FPS Boost.

To ensure that your game is running the FPS Boost feature, tap the Xbox Button on your controller while you're in the game; on the upper-right corner, a Guide overlay indicator will tell you if it's enabled.

For more details on setting up 120Hz for gameplay, check out Microsoft's Xbox support article here.