Xbox Game Pass gets a total of 20 Bethesda Games — here's a list

Microsoft, as we reported yesterday, announced that Xbox Game Pass would be receiving an influx of Bethesda games in the near future. As it turns out, the inundation of new games is coming a lot sooner than we thought.

At today's Bethesda Joins Xbox Roundtable livestream, the Redmond-based tech giant revealed that a flood of games created under the ZeniMax Media umbrella will now be available to play via an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

All the Bethesda Games available on Xbox Game Pass

On March 12, a total of 20 Bethesda games will be featured on Xbox Game Pass:

Dishonored

Dishonored 2

Doom

Doom II

Doom 64

Doom Eternal

Fallout New Vegas

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Prey

Rage 2

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Evil Within

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

All titles will be available on Xbox, PC and the cloud via an Xbox Game Pass subscription except for The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, The Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout: New Vegas.

Morrowind and Oblivion will only support console and PC, The Elder Scrolls Online be available on the cloud and console, and Fallout: New Vegas will only support console.

Last month, we reported that Microsoft added FPS boost to older games, including Far Cry 4, Watch Dogs 2 and more. Today, Microsoft announced that some of the aforementioned Bethesda games will also benefit from its FPS boost feature, but it did not reveal which titles will support the new technology.