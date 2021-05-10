MSI GP66 Leopard RTX 3080 gaming laptop sees $250 price cut

The MSI GP66 Leopard is one of the best VR gaming laptops to buy — and one of the priciest. Luckily, just a few months after its release date, the GP66 Leopard is seeing a notable discount.

For a limited time, you can get the MSI GP66 Leopard RTX 3080 gaming laptop for $2,349 from Newegg. Normally, it fetches $2,599, so that's $250 off and this configuration's lowest price yet. In terms of gaming laptop deals, it's one of the best we've seen today.

MSI GP66 Leopard Gaming Laptop: was $2,599 now $2,349 @ Newegg

At $250 off, the MSI GP66 Leopard RTX 3080 GPU laptop has never been cheaper. It packs a 15.6-inch 240Hz display, 2.2-GHz Core i7-10870H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. VR ready, this laptop works with VR headsets like the Oculus Quest 2 and HTV Vive Cosmos. This deal ends May 11. View Deal

MSI's GP66 Leopard is one of the best RTX 3080 laptops out there right now.

The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch, 240Hz display, a 2.2-GHz Core i7-10870H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics with 8GB of dedicated memory. For safekeeping your important files, there's 1TB of ample SSD storage on board.

We didn't test this exact model. However, its near-identical sibling is one of our favorite gaming rigs. In our MSI GS66 Stealth review , its attractive design and solid overall and gaming performance won us over. We were also impressed by its solid battery life and gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating and our esteemed Editor's Choice award.

Our MSI review unit had the same hardware configuration as the laptop in this deal. In one test, we streamed a video on Netflix with 40 additional tabs open with some streaming Twitch and YouTube, with Tweetdeck and some Google Sheets running in the background. The Stealth kept chugging along with no signs of slowing down. We expect the MSI GP66 Leopard's multitasking performance to be on par.

At 5.3 pounds and 14.09 x 10.51 x 0.9 inches, the GP66 Leopard is in the same weight class as the Alienware m15 R4 (5.0 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches). It's slightly heavier than competitors like Gigabyte's Aorus 15G (4.7 pounds, 14 x 9.6 x 0.9 inches) and Razer's Blade 15 Advanced Edition (4.7 pounds, 14 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches).

If you're looking for a powerhouse gaming notebook that doubles as a video editing or creative workstation, the MSI GP66 might be worth the splurge.

This deal ends May 11.