Lenovo ThinkPad sale: X1 Carbon Gen 8 starting at $949, X1 Yoga Gen 5 at $1,377

Lenovo is celebrating the new year by slashing up to 70% off its excellent ThinkPad machines. Now is a great time to upgrade and net huge savings on your next business laptop.

As part of the sale, you can get the Editor's Choice Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 for $949.99 via coupon, "THINKHOLIDAY". Normally, this laptop would cost you $2,279, so that's a $1,329 discount. Not only is this an all-time low price for this notebook, but it's also one of the best laptop deals out there right now.

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 is a solid choice if you want the best productivity notebook PC for work or school. The base model packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 1.6-GHz Intel Core i5-10201U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 review, we loved its slim, lightweight design and bright, vibrant 1080p display. The laptop won us over with its fast performance and class-leading keyboard. We gave the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award.

At a weight of 2.4-pounds and measuring 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 is just as thin as the Asus ExpertBook B9450 (2.2 pounds, 0.6 inches) and HP Elite Dragonfly (11.9 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.5 pounds) and 13-inch MacBook Pro (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 3.1 pounds). As for ports, you get two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 ports, and an HDMI 1.4 input. There's also a lock slot and headphone/mic jack combo on board.

If you're looking for a 2-in-1 business laptop, Lenovo also has the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 on sale for $1,377 ($1,082 off). Its specs sheet consists of a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display 1.6-GHz i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Another Editor's Choice pick, we gave the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 a 4-star rating for its gorgeous touchscreen, great performance, and world-class keyboard.

In terms of design, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and ThinkPad X1 Yoga feature a sleek, stealthy finish. Built to military-grade durability, these ThinkPads can withstand high altitudes, subzero temperatures, drops, and spills. For security, ThinkPad X1 series laptops feature secure data encryption, a webcam cover, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. There's also an IR camera for seamless Windows Hello login.

Lenovo's ThinkPad sale ends Sunday, January 10.