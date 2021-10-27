Lenovo Black Friday deals: Early sneak peek sale

Lenovo Black Friday deals sneak peek knocks up to 66% off select laptops and tablets. It's a great time to get early savings on ThinkPad and IdeaPad business machines, Yoga 2-in-1s and Legion gaming notebooks.

As part of the sale, you can get the 13-inch Lenovo Yoga 6 for just $619 via coupon, " BFSNEAKYDEAL9". This convertible laptop normally retails for $849, so you're saving $230. It's the lowest price we've seen for this configuration and one of the best laptop deals online right now.

Lenovo manufactures some of the industry's best 2-in-1 laptops and the Yoga 6 is among them. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Radeon graphics, and a 512GB SSD.

If you're looking for a versatile laptop for creating documents, streaming content, and light gaming, the Yoga 6 is a solid pick-up.

Also on sale is the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 for $1,684 ($1684 off) via coupon, "BFSNEAKDEALS7". This Editor's Choice ThinkPad X1 Carbon is ultraportable and boasts a class-leading keyboard, quad speakers and 15+ hour battery life.

Lenovo's Black Friday deals sneak peek ends November 1, so don't hesitate to shop early.

Black Friday falls on November 26 and we expect tons of fantastic deals on today’s top mobile tech. Be sure to check our Black Friday deals 2021 list for the best holiday discounts.

Lenovo Black Friday deals right now

Image Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 Laptop: was $850 now $670 @ Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad X13: was $2,426 now $1,140 @ Lenovo

This Lenovo Black Friday deal doorbuster takes 53% off the ThinkPad X13 via coupon, "BFSNEAKYDEALS4". The configuration we recommend packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, a 1.6-GHz Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a speedy 256GB SSD.

Image Lenovo ThinkPad X13: was $2,426 now $1,140 @ Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9: was $3,369 now $1,685 @ Lenovo

Save 50% on the Editor's Choice ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 via coupon "BFSNEAKDEALS7" during the Lenovo Black Friday sneak peek sale. As we note in in our ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 review, we rate it 5 out 5 stars for its slim, lightweight design, class-leading keyboard, great quad speakers and 15+ hour battery life.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9: was $3,369 now $1,685 @ Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2: was $2,499 now $1,239 @ Lenovo

This Black Friday deals doorbuster takes 50% off the excellent Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 via coupon "BFSNEAKDEALS6". The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display with a brightness of 300 nits. Powering the machine is a 3.0-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM and Integrated graphics. For fast file transfers and storage, it houses a speedy 512GB SSD.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2: was $2,499 now $1,239 @ Lenovo

This Black Friday deals doorbuster takes 50% off the excellent Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 via coupon "BFSNEAKDEALS6". The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display with a brightness of 300 nits. Powering the machine is a 3.0-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM and Integrated graphics. For fast file transfers and storage, it houses a speedy 512GB SSD. View Deal