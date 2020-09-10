iPad Pro gets $350 price cut amid Apple September event prep

Powerful enough to put most laptops to shame, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is one of the best tablets to buy. Ahead of this year's Apple September event, you can save up to $350 on a shiny new iPad.

Currently, Amazon has the 128GB iPad Pro 12.9 on sale for $949.99. Without the discount, this model iPad Pro retails for $999, so that's $50 off its regular price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen this tablet and one of the best iPad deals you can get right now. Although the iPad is on backorder, you can order it now for this deal price and Amazon will ship it once it's back in stock.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 2020 (128GB): was $999 now $949 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice iPad Pro is powerful enough to replace your laptop. This model packs a 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display, an A12Z Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, a new dual-camera system with LIDAR scanner, and Wi-Fi 6 support. Own it now for its lowest price yet. View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 2018 (256GB): was $1,299 now $949 @ B&H

One of best iPad deals you can get takes $350 off the late 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Verizon Unlocked). This amazingly powerful WiFi/LTE tablet outperforms laptops with Core i7 processors while offering a thin, light, full-screen design. View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 2018 (64GB): was $1,149 now $799 @ B&H

B&H is also slashing $350 off the 3rd-Gen 64GB iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi/LTE tablet. This iPad is also Verizon unlocked so for activation on another wireless network like AT&T or T-Mobile. View Deal

If you don't want to wait, you can snag the 256GB previous-gen iPad Pro 12.9 WiFi/LTE tablet for $949 ($350 off) at B&H.

Apple's 2020 iPad Pro brings a range of upgrades to its family of premium performance tablets. The iPad Pro in Amazon's deal packs a 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display, an A12Z Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, a new dual-camera system with LIDAR scanner, and Wi-Fi 6 support. Rounding out its new features is a Magic Keyboard attachment with backlit keys and a trackpad for an improved typing experience.

As we note in our iPad Pro 12.9 review, some of the things we love about the tablet are its vivid, super-bright display and useful trackpad support. We were so impressed by the iPad Pro 12.9's stellar performance that we gave it a 4.5 out of 5-star overall rating.

The iPad Pro 2020's looking nearly identical to its predecessor. The only noticeable difference is its square camera bump on the back. Measuring 11 x 8.5 x 0.2 inches and weighing 1.4 pounds, the iPad Pro is thinner and lighter than its main competitor, the Surface Pro 7 (0.3 inches, 1.7 pounds).

The iPad Pro performed well in our lab, achieving a score of 4,720 on the multi-core portion on the Geekbench 5 overall performance test. It surpassed the 2019 iPad Pro's A12X Bionic chip (4,635) and the Surface Pro 7's 10th gen Intel Core i5 chip (4,443).

So if you want a big-screen tablet with a robust feature set and laptop-killing performance, the iPad Pro is a solid buy.