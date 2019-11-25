Google Pixel Slate for $350 off is one of the best Black Friday tablet deals yet

If you've been searching for savings on a Chromebook for you or your kid, then look no further. Amazon is selling the Google Pixel Slate for $449, or $350 off.

This Black Friday discount marks the lowest price we've ever seen on the Pixel Slate, and it applies to both the base model and the Core i7 configuration of this impressive detachable tablet.

Google Pixel Slate (Core m3): was $799 now $449

Google's first attempt at a tablet, the Pixel Slate has an elegant design, a sharp screen and a comfortable keyboard (sold separately). It also lasts 10 hours on a charge. View Deal

Google Pixel Slate (Core i7): was $1,599 now $1,249

The same $350 discount also applies to this more powerful model, which has a Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for Google's detachable tablet. View Deal

In our Pixel Slate review, we recommended the tablet despite a few flaws. Starting with the good, the Pixel Slate has a sharp, vivid display that matches its elegant anodized-aluminum chassis. If you opt for the optional keyboard (a $152 value), you'll enjoy a comfortable typing experience while you use the Pixel Slate as a traditional clamshell laptop. And unlike most tablets, the Slate has surprisingly great-sounding speakers to go along with nearly 10 hours of battery life.

You should be warned, however, that when the Slate first launched it was plagued by Bluetooth connectivity issues. Google has pushed out several software updates to the Pixel Slate in the past few months, though we can't confirm whether they've solved the problems we ran into.

Regardless, the Pixel Slate is a capable tablet that's great for those who want a straightforward device for browsing the web and using familiar Android apps. And at its $449 sales price, the tablet is no longer a huge investment.

We're not sure how long this deal will stick around, so keep in mind that it could disappear at any moment. If you're searching for more deals on laptops, tablets and accessories, see our Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals pages for all the latest discounts. Not sure the Pixel Slate is right for you? We also have a best Black Friday Chromebook deals page for the latest savings on Chrome OS devices.