Epic Apple deal knocks $100 off the 12.9-inch iPad Pro

As iPad Pro 2021 rumors ramp up, retailers are slashing dollars of the 4th generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

For a limited time, you can get the 512GB model 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $1,199 at Amazon. It usually retails for $1,299, so you're saving $100 with this deal. This is the second-lowest price we've seen for this Apple tablet. In fact, it's one of the best iPad deals we've seen since Black Friday.

iPad Pro 12.9 deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (512GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

Currently $100 off, the iPad Pro 12.9-inch is the Editor's Choice Apple tablet. Powerful enough to replace your laptop, it packs a 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display, an A12Z Bionic CPU, 512GB of storage, a new dual-camera system with a LIDAR scanner, and Wi-Fi 6 support. B&H has it on sale for the same price.

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9": was $349 now $320 @ Amazon

Now $20 off, the Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th Gen) provides a comfortable typing experience. It features a responsive touchpad and USB‑C charging port. Its floating cantilever design attaches to the iPad Pro magnetically.



Given its robust set of features and laptop-killing performance, the 4th generation iPad Pro is one of the best tablets to buy if you aren't on a strict budget. Amazon has the optional Apple Magic Keyboard on sale for $329 ($20 off). Its backlit keys and trackpad make for a pleasurable typing experience.

The iPad Pro in this deal features a 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display, an A12Z Bionic CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. There's also a dual-camera system onboard with a LIDAR scanner and Wi-Fi 6 support.

As detailed in our iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020) review, we were amazed by its ridiculously fast A12Z Bionic CPU performance, brilliant display, and improved cursor control. We gave the 12.9-inch iPad Pro an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

In our lab, the iPad Pro achieved a score of 4,720 on the multi-core portion of the Geekbench 5 overall performance test. It beat the previous-gen iPad Pro's A12X Bionic chip (4,635) as well as the Microsoft Surface Pro 7's 10th gen Intel Core i5 chip (4,443).

When it comes to design, the 4th generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro looks nearly identical to its predecessor. Just about the only difference is that it has a square camera bump in the upper left corner. At 0.2 inches thin and weighing 1.4 pounds, the 4th gen iPad Pro 12.9-inch tablet is thinner and lighter than the Surface Pro 7 (0.3 inches, 1.7 pounds). It's just as thin as the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus but slightly heavier. (0.2 inches, 1.3 pounds).

As with all iPad Pro deals, this one won't last long, so we recommend you jump on it while it's still in stock. And be sure to check our best Apple deals hub for the best discounts on all things Apple.