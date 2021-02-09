Dell XPS 13 gets $350 price cut in Presidents' Day laptop sale

The Dell XPS 13 is the best overall laptop to buy if you're in the market for a new notebook PC. And this week, Dell's Presidents' Day sale slashes hundreds off several configurations of the excellent Dell XPS 13.

As part of Dell's President's Day sale, the 512GB model Dell XPS 13 is on sale for $799.99 via coupon, "LTPDXPS1". That's $350 off its normal price of $1,150 and the lowest price we've seen for this laptop. It's also one of the best laptop deals we've seen so far this year.

Dell XPS 13 deals

Dell's XPS 13 is a solid alternative to Apple's MacBook Air— and at this price, it's the more affordable option. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) non-touch display, 1.8-GHz Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

In our Dell XPS 13 review, we loved its attractive, premium chassis and powerful performance. We were also impressed by its bezel-less display and gave it a 5 out of 5-star rating and our hard to get Editor's Choice award. The Dell XPS 13 review unit we tested had a Core i7-1065G7 CPU/8GB RAM configuration.

In real-world testing, it took everything we threw at it and like a champ. We expect this laptop's i7-10510U/16GB RAM multitasking performance to be even more seamless.

At a weight of 2.8 pounds and measuring 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6-inches, the Dell XPS 13 is one of the most ultraportable laptops around. It's on a par with the MSI Prestige 14 (2.8 pounds, 12.8 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches), and lighter than the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (2.9 pounds, 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches) and the MacBook Pro (13-inch 2019 with Touch Bar) (4.4 pounds, 12.8 x 8.9 x 1 inches).

Port-wise, the XPS 13 supplies you with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB Type-C port with power delivery and DisplayPort, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD reader. If you require more ports, we recommend you invest in an external USB hub.

If you're looking for a cheaper MacBook-like notebook, the Dell XPS 13 is a solid pick.

Looking for a convertible laptop? Dell Presidents' Day sale takes $300 off the new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 via coupon, "LTPDXPS3". It features a 13.4-inch (3840 x 2400) touch display, 11th Gen Intel 1.8-GHz Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Dell's Presidents' Day sale ends February 18.