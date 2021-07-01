Cheap gaming monitor deal: LG UltraGear 32-inch monitor for $199

LG UltraGear gaming monitors deliver immersive and lag-free gameplay. If you want a new gaming monitor for your laptop, PS5 or Xbox Series X console, this deal is for you.

Right now, you can get the 32-inch LG UltraGear 165Hz Gaming Monitor for just $199 from Costco. That's $30 off its former price of $230 and the lowest price ever for this 32-inch gaming display. By far, this is one of the best gaming monitor deals we've seen yet.

If you're not a Costco member, you can sign up for an annual membership here starting from $60 a year.

LG UltraGear gaming monitor deal

LG UltraGear 32" Gaming Monitor: was $229 now $199 @ Costco

Now $30 cheaper than its former price, this LG UltraGear 32-inch Gaming Monitor (32GN50T-B.AUS) is an even better value. This 32-inch 1080p display has a 165Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time, and 1ms motion blur reduction. It's Nvidia G-SYNC Compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium.

The LG UltraGear gaming monitor in this deal has a 32-inch (1920 x 1080) panel, 165Hz refresh rate, and 5ms response time. Nvidia G-SYNC Compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium and 1ms motion blur reduction provide smooth gameplay.

Although we didn't review this monitor, existing owners give it an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Costco. Customers rave about the UltraGear gaming monitor's superb picture quality and smooth gaming performance. Others note how the 165Hz refresh rate makes a noticeable difference.

So if you're bargain hunting for a new gaming monitor, the LG UltraGear is an exceptional value for the price.