Best Black Friday VR deals 2020

If you're on the prowl for the best Black Friday VR deals, you've come to the right place. We're rounding up the best Black Friday deals on VR-ready laptops, VR headsets and VR consoles and more.
Although the pickings are slim for standalone VR headset deals, we expect to see markdowns for Black Friday. For example, we could see a discount on the best selling Oculus Rift S this month. The lowest price we've ever seen for this headset was $349 and would like to see an even bigger discount on Black Friday. The Oculus Rift S has a smart, comfy design, gorgeous display, and supports tons of games.
Another hot ticket item we'd like to see among Black Friday VR deals is the $349 PlayStation VR Marvel's Iron Man bundle. Although this VR kit is designed for the PS4 console, you can also set it up on the PS5. You'll just need to request a free PlayStation Camera adapter direct from Sony here.
The PSVR Marvel's Iron Man bundle includes: a Playstation VR headset, a Playstation camera, 2 Playstation move motion controllers, Marvel's Iron Man VR blue-rays disc, and Demo disc 3.0. Best Buy also has this VR bundle in stock.
Black Friday falls on November 27 and we expect to see tons of deals on the industry's best tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for this year's best holiday discounts.
Black Friday VR deals right now
- Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Headset: was $399 now $397 @ Amazon
- Sony PlayStation VR Marvel's Iron Man Bundle: $349 @ Amazon
- Alienware Area-51m R2 17.3" VR Ready Gaming Laptop: was $2,349 now $1,763 Dell
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 VR Ready Gaming Laptop: was $1,099 now $929 @ Amazon
- KIWI design Silicone Oculus VR Headset Earmuffs: was $24 now $16 @ Amazon
Best Black Friday VR deals
Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Headset: was $399 now $397 @ Amazon
The Oculus Rift S is modestly discounted on Amazon right now —but hey a deal is a deal. The lowest price we've ever seen the best-selling Oculus Rift S VR drop to is $349. We'd like to see an even bigger discount on Black Friday. It sports a smart, comfy design and gorgeous display. It supports tons of games and exclusives so you can blast, slash and soar your way through the Oculus library. View Deal
Oculus Quest 2 All-in One VR Headset: $299 @ Amazon
Although it's too soon to see any Oculus Quest 2 deals, this newly released device is the best VR headset for the price. The latest version of the popular standalone VR headset enhances everything we loved about the original Oculus Quest. Walmart also has the Oculus Quest 2 in stock. View Deal
Oculus Go Standalone VR Headset (64GB): $246 @ Newegg
The Oculus Go incorporates breathable fabrics and injection foam molding into its design. It features a wide quad, fast-Switch LCD, a wide field of view with reduced glare and built-in speakers for spatial sound. At $246, it's $28 cheaper than Amazon's current price.
View Deal
HTC Vive Cosmos VR Headset: $699 @ Amazon
The lowest price we've seen for the HTC Vive Cosmos is $599 which we expect see return on Black Friday. This VR headset features a sharp display, great audio, and solid app with tons of games. View Deal
KIWI design Silicone Oculus VR Headset Earmuffs: was $24 now $16 @ Amazon
These earmuffs are specifically design for the Oculus Quest/Quest 2 VR headset. They reduce noise leakage and feature a soft silicone design for a custom fit. Save $8 via a clickable coupon on Amazon, View Deal
PlayStation VR Marvel's Iron Man Bundle: $349 @ Amazon
This PlayStation VR bundle includes a Playstation VR headset, a Playstation camera, 2 Playstation move motion controllers, Marvel's Iron Man VR blue-rays disc, and Demo disc 3.0. Best Buy also has this VR bundle in stock. View Deal
Sony PlayStation 4 Camera: was $59 now $42 @ Amazon
Combined with the PlayStation wireless controller's light bar, the 3D depth-sensing technology in the PlayStation Camera ensures precise player tracking. This camera also works with the PS5 console along with a free adapter, courtesy of Sony which you can request here. View Deal
Alienware Area-51m R2 17.3" Gaming Laptop: was $2,349 now $1,763 Dell
Dell's Black Friday 2020 sneak peek takes up to $846 off VR-ready Alienware Area-51m R2 gaming laptops — prices start at $1,763.99. This machine packs a 17.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.9-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10700 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory does the graphics handling.
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop: was $1,099 now $929 @ Amazon
The VR ready Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best gaming laptops you can buy thanks to its lightning-fast SSD and epic battery life. Best Buy has the base model on sale for $999.99. It packs a 14-inch 1080p display, a Ryzen 7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. It's the perfect laptop deal for students who want a school laptop that can double as a casual gaming rig. View Deal
Black Friday deals: Quick links
- Apple MacBook Air 2020: was $999 now $849 @ Amazon
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7: was $1,679 now $999 Lenovo
- Lenovo Chromebook 3: was $199 now $169 @ Walmart
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop: was $1,099 now $929 @ Amazon
- Gigabyte Aorus 7 Gaming Laptop: was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Newegg
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3: was $2,689 now $1,478 @ Lenovo
- Lenovo Smart Tab M8 w/ Google Assistant: was $99 now $59 @ Walmart
- Apple iPad 2020 (32GB): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon
- Apple iPad Pro 2020 (256GB): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4: $229 now $169 @ Walmart
- Apple iPad Pro 11" 2020 (256GB): was $899 now $849 @ Amazon
- Dell 27-inch 1080p IPS Monitor: was $199 now $99 @ Office Depot
- LG 24-inch IPS 1080p FreeSync Gaming Monitor: was $179 now $139 @ Amazon
- Homall Gaming Chair: was $199 now $109 @ Homall
- Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: for $299 @ Best Buy
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon
- SanDisk 256GB Nintendo Switch Memory Card: was $99 now $52 @ Best Buy
- Microsoft Xbox Series X Controller Bundle: was $119 now $109 @ Best Buy
- NBA 2K21 for Xbox One: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermatch Collection for PS4: was $59 now $44 @ Amazon
- Madden NFL 21 MVP Edition for PS4|PS5: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon
- Best Buy: Black Friday ad deals
- Samsung: Up to $500 off Galaxy Tab S7 with trade-in
- Dell: Black Friday laptop deals from $399
- Lenovo: Up to 72% off laptops
- Sam's Club: Black Friday ad deals
- Walmart: Lenovo IdeaPad 3 w/ AMD Ryzen 5 CPU for $399