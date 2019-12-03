Best MacBook Cyber Monday deals of 2019

Apple makes great laptops, but their premium build gives them a premium price to match. Thankfully, Cyber Monday is finally here and with it comes huge Cyber Monday MacBook deals.

We're already seeing significant savings on the 16-inch MacBook Pro as well as the lowest prices on the 2019 MacBook Air and the last-gen model with the reliable scissor keyboard. Before you checkout, we recommend reading our Which MacBook should you buy? guide, which will give you a rundown of each model and help you choose the right laptop for your needs.

Apple is giving customers a $200 gift card with select purchases this Cyber Monday, but we expect to see much better deals from Apple-authorized retailers, like Amazon and Best Buy.

Things can get confusing with all the different models discounted at different amounts. But don't worry, we've done the hard work for you — below are the best MacBook Cyber Monday deals you can get right now.

Top 5 Cyber Monday MacBook deals

MacBook Cyber Monday deals available now

MacBook Pro Cyber Monday Deals

Apple MacBook Pro 16" (2019): was $2.399 now $2,199

The new Editor's Choice 16-inch MacBook Pro packs a 16-inch Retina display, 6-core Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, a Radeon Pro 5300M GPU, and Touch Bar. Power users can buy it now from Amazon and save $210. View Deal

MacBook Pro 15" (512GB): was $2,799 now $2,299 @ Amazon

This 15-inch MacBook Pro packs a 15" Core i9 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Now at its lowest price ever, this notebook also offers a sharp display and solid battery life. Amazon currently has it on sale for $450 off its regular price. View Deal

MacBook Pro 15" (1TB): was $3,799 now $2,999 @ Best Buy

This fully-loaded 15-inch MacBook Pro is equipped with Core i9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Originally $3,799, this deal drops the price of this excellent laptop by a whopping $800 to $2,999. View Deal

MacBook Pro 13 Early 2015 (128GB): was $1,199 now $799

This is the cheapest MacBook Pro you'll find out in the wild, but it is from 2015 so keep that in mind. This $799 version has two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a 128GB SSD.View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (128GB): was $1,299 now $1,099

Arguably the best Apple laptop for most users, the MacBook Pro gives you loads of power in a super-portable chassis. This $1,099 version has two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a 128GB SSD.View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (256GB): was $1,499 now $1,199

If you need more storage, this higher-end MacBook Pro is $300 off. The specific model comes with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and two Thunderbolt 3 ports.View Deal

MacBook Air Cyber Monday Deals

MacBook Air 13" (128GB): was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy

Amazon's $799 deal on this configuration of the 2019 MacBook Air (Space Grey, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD) is over. But that doesn't mean you're out of luck. Take advantage of Best Buy's discount while supplies last. View Deal

MacBook Air 13" (256GB): was $1,299 was $1,099 @ Best Buy

Apple's 2019 MacBook Air packs a stunning 13.3" Retina display with True Tone technology. It also has a solid Core i5 processor and the slim, iconic frame the brand is famous for. View Deal

MacBook Air 13 (2017): was $999 now $649.99 @ Amazon

This older model MacBook Air is available for with a whopping $300 discount. Armed with a Core i5 processor and a fast 128GB, this laptop is still a very capable system.View Deal

MacBook Accessories Cyber Monday Deals

Apple Magic Mouse 2: was $79 now $59

This wireless, chargeable mouse is a must-have accessory for MacBook users who want to optimize productivity. With its sleek looks and clever gestures, the Magic Mouse 2 is a great buy at $59.View Deal

AirPods and Beats Cyber Monday Deals

Apple AirPods 2 (with Charging Case): was $159 now $145

Faster, great battery life and wireless charging, the 2nd-generation AirPods improve upon the originals without sacrificing the audio quality. Also, thanks to the new W1 chip, you get hands-free Siri and near-instant pairing. View Deal

Apple AirPods Charging Case: was $79 now $69

Hopefully, it doesn't happen to you, but there might come a day when you misplace your AirPods' charging case. It'd be great if you had another one just in case right? Amazon is currently selling the Gen 2 charging case, which works with the Gen 1 AirPods as well for only $69.View Deal

Powerbeats Pro: were $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Apple's first pair of completely wireless fitness earbuds deliver excellent sound, near-instant pairing to iDevices. The earbuds also last 9 hours each and get an extra 24 hours of power from the charging case. View Deal

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones: were $349 now $279 @ Amazon

The Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones offer good audio and Pure Adaptive Noise Cancellation. Boasting 22 hours of battery life and Fast Fuel technology, the jam session only stops when you say so. And with Apple's W1 chip, the headphones offer almost instant pairing with iPhones, iPads and MacBooks. View Deal