Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals 2021

This Black Friday 2021 the chances are, you were on the hunt for the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals. But now that Black Friday has come and gone, we're rounding up the best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals, so you've come to the right place.

If you're in the Apple ecosystem and want an all-around smartwatch with health and fitness features, the Apple Watch is worth buying. In the hours leading up to Cyber Monday, we expect to see the previous-gen Apple Watch models to see the steepest discount.

In our Apple Watch 7 review, we appreciate its excellent health/fitness tracking, robust app support, and intuitive interface. We also like its large, bright display and stylish, unobtrusive design. We gave the Apple Watch 7 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice stamp of approval.

Over the Apple Watch 6, the Apple Watch 7 offers a larger display and up to 33 percent faster wireless charging. It features a 41mm aluminum case and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the smartwatch is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor.

Black Friday 2021 offered tons of fantastic deals on Apple gear. Be sure to bookmark this page as well as our Cyber Monday 2021 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.

Here are the best Apple Watch deals we've seen this week.

Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm): was $399 now $379 @ Amazon Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm): was $399 now $379 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch Series 7 is modestly discounted by $20 on Amazon. Over its predecessor, it offers a larger display and 33% faster wireless charging. It features a 41mm aluminum case and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the smartwatch is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm/GPS): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm/GPS): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The GPS model Apple Watch Series 6 is $50 less on Amazon this week. Over the Apple Watch Series 5, it packs a brighter display, upgraded 64-bit dual-core S6 CPU and built-in blood oxygen sensors that work with Apple's Blood Oxygen app.

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $269 now $219 @ Amazon Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $269 now $219 @ Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon is slashing $60 off the Apple Watch SE. Apple's mid-tier smartwatch houses the same CPU found in the Apple Watch 5 and a display that's 30% brighter than the Apple Watch 3. This smartwatch supports emergency calls, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter.