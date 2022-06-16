Acer Predator Helios 300 RTX 3060 gaming laptop gets $450 price cut ahead of Prime Day

Acer's Predator Helios 300 is worth considering if you're on the prowl for a high-performance gaming laptop. This brawny machine can be had for hundreds below retail thanks to this generous end-of-season discount.

For a limited time, you can get the Acer Predator Helios 300 RTX 3060 gaming laptop for $1,049 (opens in new tab) directly from Acer. Typically, it retails for $1,499, so that's $450 in savings and the lowest price we've tracked for this configuration.

This is one of the best laptop deals you can get ahead of Prime Day.

The Acer Predator Helios 300 is synonymous with solid performance and graphics. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch, (1920 x 1280) 144Hz display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD and 1TB HDD. For graphics handling, it has RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory.

That's more than plenty of muscle for today's demanding PC games, multitasking, and video streaming.

In our Acer Predator Helios 300 review, we praised its strong performance, graphics and bright, colorful display. We were also impressed by its punchy keyboard. In one test, the Helios 300 ran 40 CPU-draining Google Chrome tabs, five of which played 1080p videos — without breaking a sweat. Our review unit ran on a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par if not surpass its predecessor.

At 14.3 x 10.5 x 0.8 inches and weighing 5.5 pounds, the Helios 300 is heavier than its competitors, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (3.5 pounds and 12.8 x 8.6 x 0.7 inches), Gigabyte Aorus 15G (4.9 pounds, 14 x 9.8 x 1 inches) and MSI GE66 Raider 2020 (5.3 pounds, 14.1 x 10.5 x 0.9 inches.

There's no expiration date attached to this deal, so we recommend you grab it while you still can.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 kicks off July 12 with epic deals on mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day 2022 hub for the best deals of the season.