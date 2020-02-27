Acer Chromebook 14 now just $149 at Walmart

The Acer Chromebook 14 is one of the best budget laptops to buy. If you're looking for a cheap laptop under $200, you'll want to scoop up this excellent Chromebook deal we found at Walmart.

For a limited time, you can get the Acer Chromebook 14 CB3-431 for just $149. Normally $299, this is $150 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Chromebook, which comes bundled with a protective sleeve. It's also $70 cheaper than Acer's online price.

There is no question, this is one of the best laptop deals you can get today.

Acer Chromebook 14 CB3-431: was $299 now $149

The Acer Chromebook 14 packs a 14-inch 1366 x 768 display, an Intel Atom x5 quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, plus 15GB of free cloud storage. This is enough oomph to handle your day-to-day tasks. Get it now and save $150 on this bundle. View Deal

Acer makes some of the industry's best laptops and its Chromebook 14 CB3-431 is one of the best Chromebooks to buy.

The Chromebook 14's specs consist of a 14-inch HD (1280 x 720) display, an Intel Atom x5 E8000 processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. What's more, it comes with 15GB of free cloud storage courtesy of Google Drive.

We reviewed the Celeron N3160 CPU model Acer Chromebook 14 and liked its sturdy aluminum chassis, solid multitasking performance and long battery life. Design-wise, the Acer Chromebook 14's sleek metallic design places it at the head of the budget pack. From the classroom to the boardroom, it looks great in any setting.

At 3.7 pounds and 0.7 inches thick, the Acer Chromebook 14 is a bit thinner and about as heavy as the HP Chromebook 14 (3.3 pounds) and the Dell Chromebook 13 (3.23 pounds).

Connectivity-wise, the Acer Chromebook 14 packs an HDMI port, two USB 3.0 ports and a standard headphone jack. Now just $149, this capable Chromebook and protective laptop sleeve is an exceptional value.