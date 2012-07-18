Sony Unveils Android 4.0-Powered Walkman, Slimmest Walkman Yet

Just when you think the Walkman has finally faded into the annals of obscurity with the Twitter Peek, Sony finds a way to refresh the formula. Sony recently unveiled a slew of new Walkmen including the Sony F800 Walkman which will ship with Android 4.0.

According to the press release, the PMP will feature a 3.5-inch touchscreen and a dual-core Nvidia processor. In terms of storage, users can choose between a 16GB or 32GB model. There are a number of preinstalled apps including a media gallery, email and apps. Users can download additional apps via Google Play. The F800 will also be equipped with Sony's S-Master MX Digital Amplifier and the five Clear Audio technologies that should deliver crisp highs and deep bass. The F800 will also be Bluetooth-compatible allowing it to connect to other Bluetooth-enabled devices such as speakers and headphones.

Music lovers looking for a device with a thinner profile should check out the Sony Walkman E470 which is only 0.27 inches thick. The Onboard E470 will have a 2.0-inch LCD display. There will be three storage options (4GB, 8GB and 16GB) Onboard features include karaoke mode and synchronized lyrics. Sony's also included a few games including "Suduko," "Tetris" and "Puyo Pop Fever" to bump up the multimedia content.

The F800 and the E470 will go on sale in August, just in time for back to school shopping. The 16GB F800 will retail for $269.99 while the 32GB version will cost $299.99. The 4GB, 8GB and 16GB E470 will retail for $79.99, $89.99 and $109.99 respectively.