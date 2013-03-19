Smartphone Madness Game 6: Samsung Galaxy Note II vs. Huawei Ascend P2

Following yesterday's tough match-up between BlackBerry Q10 and Android-powered HTC One, we're pleased to congratulate the HTC One for winning with 61.47 percent of the vote. Today we're offering you court-side seats to another exciting competition, as we watch the veteran Samsung Galaxy Note II phablet go toe-to-toe with the newbie Huawei Ascend P2. Who will win is up to you, but first let's go down to the floor to meet the competitors.

Sporting a built-in stylus, the Samsung Galaxy Note II has carved out quite a niche for itself among Android devices. This phablet is available for all four major carriers, at varying prices, as well as unlocked. And we felt most all versions deserved Editors' Choice awards. We praised this 5.5-incher for its screen's sharp details and bright colors. The epic 10 hours and 6 minute battery life was a definite win, as was the blisteringly-fast 4G LTE speeds we recorded. But the Note II's somewhat unique skill lies in its ability to multitask via dual views and useful pen features such as Air View.

The only two real complaints we had were a slightly dimmer display than the competition, and its overwhelming size. It's definitely not a one-handed operator, but will that be enough of a weakness to bring this big-screen phone down?

We the first scouting reports surfaced about the Huawei Ascend P2 at Mobile World Congress 2013, we got very excited. Unfortunately, the phone won’t be coming to any of the four major U.S. carriers. But that doesn't damper our excitement about this International sensation. At 0.3 inches thick, the P2′s angular chassis is about as thin as both Apple’s iPhone 5 and Samsung’s Galaxy S III. A gorgeous 4.7-inch 300 nits display with a pixel density of 315 pixels per inch promises to be impressive. But we were most intrigued by its secret Magic Touch weapon. The technology allows users to interact with the touch screen even while wearing gloves. Under the hood, the Ascend P2 packs a 1.5-GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage.

It's tip-off time. We've introduced you to the competitors and now you have until Wednesday, 3/20/13 at 9 a.m. EST to cast your vote.