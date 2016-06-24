An email signature doesn't have to contain only your name; it can serve as a calling card that conveys your personality, and provides additional contact information. Apple's desktop Mail app allows users to store multiple signatures, and assign different ones to each account.

For example, your personal email account can give out your home address, while your business signature only provides your office phone number. Here's how to add and use signatures in Apple Mail.

1. Click Mail.

2. Click Preferences.

3. Click Signatures.

4. Click +.

5. Name your signature. Give it a memorable title if you plan to use multiple.

6. Compose a signature. You can right-click the message and select Font to change formatting. If you insert a URL, it will become a clickable link when received.

7. Drag the title of the signature to the email accounts that you want to use it with.

8. Click on each account you drag it to.

9. Click None.

10. Select the signature to set it as an account's default signature. Repeat steps 8,9 and 10 for each account.

11. Click your signature's name while composing an email to select from your options.

12. Select a signature.

When you send your message, your signature will appear at the bottom of your message. As you can see, URLs become clickable links.