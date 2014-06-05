Samsung and Barnes And Noble Team Up on New Nook Tablet

Just when you thought you'd heard the last of Barnes & Noble's Nook tablets, Samsung jumps to the rescue. The bookseller and electronics giant are joining forces to develop a new co-branded Galaxy Tab 4 Nook tablet. There's not word yet on pricing, but the new 7-inch slate is expected to hit store shelves in August.

There are very few details available about the upcoming Tab 4 Nooks, other than they promise the same "award-winning Barnes & Noble digital reading experience" of previous Nook tablets. From the pictures, the Galaxy-branded Nook tablet looks just like a regular Tab with Nook content preloaded.

In a statement from the company, Michael P. Huseby, Chief Executive Officer of Barnes & Noble said, “standing behind these great new devices will be the power of our 40,000 Barnes & Noble booksellers combined with our deep bookselling and retail expertise to provide sales support and personalized in-store customer service for our lineup of new Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 NOOK products."

In June 2013, Barnes & Noble announced it would be shutting down Nook tablet production, instead opting to find a partner to continue the Nook tablet tradition. The company does continue to make its Nook GlowLight e-reader. Barnes & Noble continues to sell off its inventory of aging Nook HD tablets on its site. The 7-inch model will cost you $129, while the Nook HD+ 9-inch model costs just $179. That's considerably less than the Amazon Kindle Fire HDX 7-inch ($229) and the Fire HDX 8.9-inch ($379).

Previous Nook tablets have offered access to more than 3 million e-books, as well as magazines and newspapers. Barnes & Noble's Nook Video service offers access to Disney, HBO, Sony Pictures, Starz, Viacom and Warner Bros. Other features of the existing tablets include different profiles for family members, interactive kids' books and scrapbooks for saving magazines.