Samsung Galaxy S5 Dx (Mini) Leaks

Samsung's Galaxy S III and Galaxy S4 have both received bite-sized counterparts in the S III Mini and S4 Mini, respectively, so it only makes sense for the new S5 to follow suit. The compact S5 could be called the Galaxy S5 Dx, if a purported leak on Samsung's UK website is to be believed.

Originally posted by reputable leak source evleaks, the rumored Galaxy S5 Dx is a smaller version of Samsung's recently released flagship. The image shows the miniature S5 in the same white, blue and silver variants that the original comes in, as well as new orange and lime colors.

The S5 Dx's design looks nearly identical to that of the standard S5, though the latter phone's heart rate monitor is notably absent. The name "Dx" itself is likely just a less boring way of calling the phone a Mini, unless Samsung has some sort of exclusive feature planned for this potential new Galaxy iteration.

The current iteration of the Galaxy S5 is one of our favorite Android phones on the market, touting a brilliant display, water-resistant shell, strong battery life and robust camera features. The Galaxy S5 Dx would surely have to sacrifice some of these benefits to be sold at a budget price, but hopefully Samsung can retain the handset's core strengths if it decides to make a compact alternative.

Source: Android Authority via evleaks