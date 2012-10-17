Samsung Galaxy S III Jelly Bean Upgrade: Inside All the New Features

Samsung is gearing up to deliver a tasty treat to Galaxy S III owners. Today, the company announced plans to roll out Android 4.1 Jelly Bean to its flagship phone over the "coming months". But Samsung has more in store than Google's update. The camera app will get three enhancements, and S III owners will enjoy lots of other new features.

The Galaxy S III already has a feature-rich camera, but a new low-light mode should let the phone perform better indoors. Other new camera goodies include live filters for spicing up stills and videos (Instagram style) and the ability to pause and resume while recording video. In other words, you can stitch together clips without complicated editing

Samsung's TouchWiz enhancements will add the acclaimed Swype keyboard and a beginner-friendly Easy Mode to the phone, along with the ability to block incoming calls, notifications, alarms and texts for set periods of time.

The update introduces additional hardware support, as well. After a Galaxy S III gobbles down the Jelly Bean upgrade, it will be able to work with Samsung's AllShare Cast Wireless Hub, which allows you to mirror your phone display on your TV.

Even if you don't want to invest in the $99 hub hardware, sports fans will be able to beam video and content from the popular ESPN ScoreCenter app directly to their Samsung Smart TVs, thanks to a newly inked deal. Finally, the update adds NFC one-touch pairing support for Bluetooth accessories.

As expected, the over-the-air update will add Google Now, silky smooth "Butter"-powered frame rates and the rest of Jelly Bean's improvements to the Galaxy S III.

It all sounds good, so when's it coming? That's the tricky part. Samsung can't just push out the update to Galaxy S III owners; the software needs to be tested, validated and rolled out by the individual carriers. In other words, it's up to AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless and U.S. Cellular to announce specific timing details.