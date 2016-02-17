Samsung's Chromebook 3 is Available for Just $200

When we first saw Samsung’s Chromebook 3 at CES in January, we were enticed by its solid metal design and portable 2.5 pound chassis. But much of the Chromebook’s appeal was tied to its price, which had gone unstated, until now. Adorama is selling the Chromebook 3 for just $200, the same price as the outgoing Samsung Chromebook 2 (after recent discounts).

For just two Benjamins, you get an 11.6-inch, 1366 x 768-pixel display powered by an Intel Celeron N3050 CPU, 2GB of RAM and sporting 16GB of storage. It, of course, also comes with Chrome OS. The connectivity options include one USB 3.0 port and one USB 2.0 port, as well as an HDMI port, microSD slot, combo headphone/mic jack and 802.11 ac Wi-Fi. Samsung says there is also a version with 4GB of memory on the way, but hasn't announced a release date for that model yet.

The new price tag for the Chromebook 3 puts it in solid competition with other budget minded Windows systems such as Lenovo’s IdeaPad 100S, as well as inexpensive Chrome OS notebooks such as HP’s Chromebook 11.

The Chromebook 3 costs $100 less than our current favorite Chrome OS machine, the 13.3-inch Toshiba Chromebook 2. While the Samsung doesn't offer a version with a full 1920 x 1080-pixel display, if the Chromebook 3's design and claim of 11 hours of battery life match our expectations, the Chromebook 3 could be an intriguing alternative to Toshiba's larger and more expensive offering. Check back soon to see the results of our testing and a full review.