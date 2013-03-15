Samsung Appoints Mobile And Consumer Chiefs As Co-CEOs Following Galaxy S4 Launch

Samsung unveiled its new flagship Galaxy S4 smartphone in New York City last night, but that’s not the company’s only big announcement. On Friday Samsung said that it had promoted the heads of its mobile and consumer sectors as co-CEOs to work alongside the company’s current chief executive, Kwon Oh-hyun.

President Boo-keun Yoon will continue to lead Samsung’s consumer electronics business, while J.K. Shin manages the mobile end of the company’s operations. Kwon will be in charge of components, which includes Samsung’s line of Exynos mobile processors, the Korea-based company said in a statement.

“The new appointments recognize the strong performance of President Yoon and President Shin,” Samsung wrote. “The new leadership structure will serve to clarify and enhance independent management of the two set divisions, as well as the independent management of the set and component business.”

In the last quarter of 2012 Samsung earned a consolidated operating profit of 8.85 trillion won and 56.06 trillion won in revenue. This profit represents an increase of 10 percent over the previous quarter, and a stunning 89.3 percent increase when compared to the same time last year. In early 2013 Samsung’s announced that it had sold 100 million units of its line of Galaxy S smartphones worldwide.