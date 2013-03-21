Rumor: Samsung Galaxy Note 3 and Galaxy Tab 3 to Debut At IFA 2013

Samsung just introduced its new flagship Galaxy S4 smartphone, but the Korea-based manufacturer could be prepping for another major release this summer. The Galaxy Note 3 is rumored to make its first appearance alongside the Galaxy Tab 3 at this year’s IFA conference in Berlin this September, Sam Mobile reports.

The Samsung blog claims this news comes from an “insider,” but doesn't mention any specifics. The Galaxy Tab 3, Samsung’s purported follow-up to the original 7-inch Tab 2 introduced last year, will not be updated beyond Android 4.2.2, Sam Mobile says. It’s unclear if the tablet will come with Android 4.2.2 out of the box or if Samsung plans to roll out an update after the tablet launches.

The alleged Galaxy Tab 3's screen size also remains uncertain. Samsung has previously launched a slew of tablets under the Galaxy Tab 2 moniker, ranging in size from 7 inches to 10 inches.

Speculation about the Galaxy Note 3 comes just after The Korea Times reported earlier this week that Samsung will showcase the next-gen “phablet” for AT&T executives. That device is also rumored to come with a 5.9-inch 1920 x 1080-pixel display, marking a 0.5-inch increase from the current Galaxy Note 2, and an octa-core processor. However, none of this information has been confirmed.

Sam Mobile has a mixed track record when it comes to predicting Samsung product launches. The site correctly reported that the Galaxy S4 would come with an Exynos octa-core processor (international only), a 4.99-inch Full HD display and a 13-megapixel camera, but incorrectly said that it would be unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2013.

via Sam Mobile