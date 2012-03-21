Samsung Galaxy S III Rumor Roundup

Samsung's Galaxy S II solidified the Korean manufacturer's status as one of the world's top smartphone makers and its as-yet-unannounced sequel sounds even more appealing. Unfortunately, not much is known about the Galaxy S III, not even what it will look like. And you know what happens when an anticipated product and the Internet collide: wild speculation!

We've rounded up the biggest rumors surrounding the Galaxy S III in one place for your reading pleasure. So take a look and let us know what you'd like to see included in Samsung's next super-phone in the comments below.

Processor: Quad-Core Firepower

This isn't so much a rumor anymore as it is a confirmation. Samsung has announced that the Galaxy S III will pack the latest version of its Exynos processor, the 1.4-GHz Exynos 4 Quad. According to Samsung, the chip has double the processing power of its previous generation Exynos processor, found in the Galaxy S II, while consuming 20 percent less power. There's still no word on how much RAM the phone will come with, but it's safe to assume it will be at least 1GB. Sources:Redmond Pie, techradar:

Display: 4.7 or 4.8-inch?

Samsung is known for producing beautiful displays, so there is no doubt the Galaxy S III will offer one of the most gorgeous screens on the market. And that's about where the consensus ends. There is still much debate over the size of the Galaxy S III's display. In the first camp, as reported by BGR, we have the 4.8-inch backers who say the S III will offer a 1080p resolution (1920 x 1080) that would make it the most pixel-dense smartphone of all-time. While that would be one sexy display, the rumor does have its detractors. Camp two is made up of those who believe the Galaxy S III will instead have a 4.7-inch display packing a 720p resolution. GSM Helpdesk Netherlands has been pushing this rumor and even included a spec sheet reported spec sheet that indicates the screen will be of the Super-AMOLED variety. Sources:BGR, GSM Helpdesk Netherlands

OS: Ice Cream Sandwich Sweetness

It's no surprise that Galaxy S III would come loaded with Google's latest and greatest operating system, Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich. What will be interesting to see, however, is the kind of changes the Samsung will make to its TouchWiz interface with its new halo phone. Then again, rumors suggest that the phone could also ship with two Android operating systems, one running a TouchWiz enhanced Ice Cream Sandwich and one running a standard version of the Android OS. Although, it seems like a bit of a stretch for Samsung to put two operating systems on its most important smartphone. Sources:TechCrunch, techradar:

Camera: More Megapixels

There are varying theories on just what kind of cameras the Galaxy S III will include. According to BGR, the phone will sport an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera. But GSM Helpdesk Netherlands has the rear-facing camera pegged at a massive 12-megapixels. The site does, however, knock down the front-facing camera from the aforementioned 2-megapixels to 1.3-megapixels. We're more apt to believe that Samsung would want to strap its soon-to-be most powerful smartphone with an equally powerful camera. On top of that, 12-megapixels isn't completely unheard of these days. HTC's Titan II packs a 16-megapixel camera, while Nokia's Purview 808 rocks a massive 41-pixel lens. Sources:BGR, GSM Helpdesk Netherlands:

Sleeper Hit: Wireless Charging

One of the coolest rumors we've heard about the Galaxy S III is that it will come standard with wireless inductive charging. As a quick refresher, inductive charging allows you to charge your device without the need for wires. Instead, the technology uses electro-magnetism coupled with two coils located within a charging station that is able to send and receive power from a device. Similar solutions have been used in the past, so the idea that Samsung would choose to include this in a smartphone wouldn't come as a big surprise. Sources:The Verge, DDaily

Perhaps the most debated rumor of all is when exactly Samsung will unleash its Galaxy S III upon the masses. Launch dates range from the vague (some time in April) to the curiously exact May 22 in London (the result of a screenshot showing off the date). Samsung has yet to make any announcement about the date, and we don't expect much word from the company until it sends out an official invite. What we do expect is that Samsung will have a global launch for the Galaxy S III rather than the iterative roll-out strategy it used for the Galaxy S II. Sources:Sammy Hub, Ars Technica