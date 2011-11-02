Report: Samsung Galaxy Nexus Coming to Verizon On Black Friday

Android fans drooling over the Samsung Galaxy Nexus could enjoy a taste of Ice Cream Sandwich as soon as Black Friday. Reports suggest the cutting-edge handset, the first expected to ship with Android 4.0, will hit Verizon stores right after the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to Android blog Droid Life, details of Verizon's smartphone road map were spelled out in a leaked advertising plan ahead of schedule. The document allegedly indicates the carrier will first offer the Motorola Droid RAZR and HTC Rezound in November. According to the chart,Verizon will sell Samsung's holiday portfolio along with the Galaxy Nexus superphone following Black Friday weekend.

The Droid RAZR with its dual-core processing, LTE 4G data, and sharp (960 x 540) Super AMOLED display is certainly nothing to sneeze at. The same goes for the HTC Rezound that's rumored to feature a 4.3-inch, 720p screen, 1.5-GHz CPU, Beats Audio, and fast LTE connection as well.

But it's the idea of Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich which no doubt will fire up potential Android adherents. The fresh OS is expected to boast a host of new and advanced features such as a streamlined interface that forgoes buttons, a Beam function to transmit data without wires, and even facial recognition to secure devices.

