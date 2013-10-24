OS X 10.9 Mavericks Adoption Hits 5.5 Percent in 24 Hours

Apple just officially launched OS X 10.9 Mavericks earlier this week, but adoption already seems to be well underway. After its first 24 hours of release, 5.5 percent of Mac devices in the North America have installed Apple's free software upgrade.

Online advertising tracking agency Chitika measured ad impressions running through its network between Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 to reach this conclusion, according to its latest study. By comparison, Apple’s previous desktop software OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion only penetrated 1.6 percent of the Mac user base in North America during its first 24 hours of availability. This is likely due to the fact that Mavericks is a free upgrade, while Mac users were required to pay $19.99 for Mountain Lion at launch.

Mavericks brings a host of new features to the Mac environment that enable easier multitasking and energy efficiency. A few of the most noticeable changes are the addition of colored tags for documents and tabbed view in the Finder window. Those who update to Mavericks can also expect improved desktop notifications that allow you to reply to messages directly from the alert. On the backend side of things, Apple claims that its new OS is capable of smoother multitasking thanks to its compressed memory feature, which compresses any apps or files you don’t use frequently to enable quicker performance.

Meanwhile, Windows 8 is still struggling to gain traction after being available for nearly one year. The latest research from Web tracking firm Net Applications shows that Windows 8 only accounted for 8.02 percent of the desktop using market as of October 1. Microsoft hopes to change this with its recent Windows 8.1 update, which is said to address user criticism and concerns. At the same time, Gartner predicts that overall Windows market share is expected to decline by 4.3 percent due to declining PC sales. Apple CEO Tim Cook wasn’t shy about taking jabs at its competition as the company announced its new iPads earlier this week, saying that other vendors are “confused.”

“Now they are trying to make tablets into PCs and PCs into tablets. Who knows what they will do next?”