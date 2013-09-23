LG Vu 3 Gets Official With 5.2-inch Display, Snapdragon 800

Credit: LG

Once again dropping the Optimus moniker from its name, LG has announced its new Vu 3 phablet that will join its lineup. The LG Vu 3’s hardware echoes that of the company’s G2 flagship, but keeps some of the Vu series’ signature aesthetics. Pricing hasn’t been revealed at this time.

For instance, the stylus-toting Vu 3 features a 5.2-inch IPS display like the G2, but keeps the same 4:3 aspect ratio as its LG Optimus Vu 2 predecessor. The Vu 3’s panel also comes with a less-sharp 1280 x 960-pixel resolution as opposed to the G2’s 1920 x 1080 touch screen. Like the G2, the Vu 3 will be powered by a speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor and comes with a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2.1-megapixel front shooter. There’s an LTE-A radio inside, and the handset will run Android 4.2.2 out of the box.

According to the translation of LG’s Korean-language announcement, the Vu 3 will come with the same KnockON feature that was introduced with the G2. Fortunately, the power and volume buttons will keep their traditional placement on the device rather than the G2’s Rear Key controls. We can also expect to see Guest Mode and TextLink on the Vu 3, and although QSlide and Slide Aside were noticeably absent from the announcement we wouldn’t be surprised to see them appear on the Vu 3.

The LG Vu 3 will debut in Korea on Sept. 27, but there’s been no word on when (or if) it will hit the U.S.