Lenovo Teaming With LG for Foldable Tablet (Report)

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy X foldable phone is all the rage in the smartphone market. But now there are signs that foldable screen technology might make its way to the tablet space.

Lenovo is working on a new tablet that would utilize foldable screen technology sourced from LG Display, Korean news outlet ETNews is reporting, citing sources who claim to have knowledge of the plans. The tablet, which was earlier reported on by GSM Arena, would come with a 13-inch display when it's fully opened. When the screen is folded, however, its screen would measure between 8 and 9 inches.

There's a lot that the report doesn't shed light on, including how the foldable screen would work and what the tablet's design might be. It's also unknown what kinds of components we can expect to see under the hood and which operating system the tablet will run on. After all, the software will need to adequately adapt to the screen size based on the way it's being used.

According to the report, Lenovo believes there's a real opportunity for foldable screens in tablets. The report noted that when you fold a smartphone screen, it's effectively hidden away and useless until you can unfold it again. But in a tablet that's sitting on your desk, the foldable screen could have a function, according to Lenovo.

Lenovo is said to be working on the slate now. Pricing and availability are unknown, but if it's real, look to hear more about it in the coming months.