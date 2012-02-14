Kurio Children's Tablet Runs Android, Offers Extensive Parental Controls

The Kurio tablet from Techno Source has been one of the stars of the show at Toy Fair, and now it's time for a closeup. The tablet currently runs Android 2.3 (Gingerbread), but Techno Source assured us that it will ship with Ice Cream Sandwich when it launches in the fall. The slate sports a 7-inch screen (there will also be 8-inch and 10-inch versions), runs a 1-GHz processor and has 4GB of internal memory (expandable to 32GB thanks to the microSD card slot).

Though the Kurio uses Google's OS, it's highly customized to offer parents robust safety controls. Techno Source says this is a tablet for the family, and accordingly each user creates his or her own password-protected profile. The parental controls section (also password-protected) lets mom and dad specify what the kids can and cannot view on the Internet--there's also the option to disable Internet access entirely--and which apps are acceptable. Techno Source only includes apps that are appropriate for up to the 14-year-old age range, and a Kurio app store will be live when the tablet launches.

Other notable specs include HDMI out, a USB port, and a 640 x 480-pixel webcam. It will retail for $199 when it goes on sale in September.