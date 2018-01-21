How to Install New Desktop Themes in Windows 10

Out of the box, Windows 10 comes with a handful of themes sure to suit most tastes for those who want to change their default background. For those that desire a bit more customization, you can always download themes from the Microsoft Store, all of which come with an easy install file that turns customizing your desktop into a mostly plug-and-play endeavor.
There are third-party options too, although the options we tried were bugging, and some came from sources that looked less-than-legitimate. For now, we’ll stick with the tried-and-true method of installing custom desktop themes from the Microsoft store.
1. Right click the Start menu and select Settings.
2. Choose Personalization from the Windows Settings menu.
3. On the left, select Themes from the sidebar.
4. Under Apply a Theme, click the link to Get more themes in the store.
5. Choose a theme, and click to open a pop-up to download it.
6. Click the Get button and wait while the theme downloads.
7. Choose Launch to load the theme into the Apply a Theme menu.
8. Click the theme to apply.
