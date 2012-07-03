How to Use Buddy Photo Share on the Samsung Galaxy S III

Ever wish your phone could automatically tag your friends whenever you take a picture of them? How about wishing it would also allow you to share those pictures with them with just one click? Well thanks to Buddy Photo Share on the new Samsung Galaxy S III, you can do both of these things.

1. Open the camera app.

2. Select Buddy Photo Share from the shooting modes.

3. Take a picture of your friend (the more clear a view of their face the better).

4. Tap the yellow square that appeared around their face and then choose which contact this is.

5. Take more pictures using normal shooting modes and whenever you view the images it'll automatically tag any pictures that that person's face is in using facial recognition software.

