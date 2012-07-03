How to Share Documents in Real Time on the Samsung Galaxy S III

Did the projector break in the office just before you were scheduled to give that presentation to the board? Well, if all the members have All Share Play enabled devices and you have your Galaxy S III, there's no problem. With Group Cast, you can share Powerpoints, PDFs, documents, and images to anyone on the same WiFi network with All Share enabled devices.

1. Connect to a WiFi network and make sure anyone you wish to share with is connected to the same network.

2. Open the document or photo you wish to share.

3. Tap the menu button and then select Share Via.

4. Select Group Cast.

5. Enter a pin for others to use to join the Group Cast.

6. Tell everyone else to join so they can also see the presentation/image.

David Cogen is a founder of TheUnlockr.com, the popular site for rooting, jailbreaking, hacking, modding, and other how tos to show you how to unlock your device's true potential. They even have a popular ROM repository. Check out TheUnlockr.com for all your Android, iPhone, and Windows Phone how tos.