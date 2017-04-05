How to Get the Windows 10 Creators Update Early

The Windows 10 Creators Update is launching on April 11, but if you have an itch for the latest features, you can download it early. If you're not a member of the Windows Insider fast ring (in which case you would have it already), you can get the update by using a new Update Assistant tool.

The Update Assistant tool can be found at this link. The tool, which is intended for fully licensed versions of Windows (sorry, pirates), will let you initiate the update manually, rather than waiting for the rollout that starts at the full launch.

And if you decide to wait, it may be awhile. Just like the Anniversary Update before it, the Creators Update will be a staggered release, a Microsoft blog post says.

New features in the Creators Update include Windows 10 Game Mode, 3D Paint, Night Light (to remove blue light late at night) and built-in broadcasting to Beam, a competitor to game-streaming service Twitch.

